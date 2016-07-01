BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
Qtrly earnings per share $2.05
July 1 Steris PLC
* Says "will continue to review its businesses for opportunities to optimize its portfolio" - SEC filing
Steris PLC says has sold its UK linen management services business to Star Mayan Limited for about £50 million
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.