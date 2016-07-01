BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05
July 1 Thor Industries Inc
* Thor announces acquisition of Jayco for $576 million
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.