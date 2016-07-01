July 1 Linnco Llc

* Extended subsequent offering period in connection with offer to exchange each outstanding unit of linn energy, llc for one linnco share

* Subsequent offering period for exchange offer will now expire at 12:00 midnight (new york city time) on monday, august 1, 2016

* Linnco now owns approximately 70% of linn's outstanding units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]