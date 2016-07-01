July 1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Co, Altos Therapeutics have entered into agreement to
further development of Altos's proprietary compound ATC-1906
* Deal has option for co to acquire Altos from date of
agreement, continuing for some time after completion of Phase 1
studies of ATC-1906
* As part of agreement, Takeda will provide Altos an upfront
payment for option to acquire Altos
* If Takeda elects to exercise option to buy Altos, Takeda
would make an additional payment to acquire Altos
* Altos would be eligible to receive additional payments
linked to clinical development and achievement of key commercial
milestones
* No further details of agreement were disclosed
