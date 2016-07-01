July 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

* Designating U.S. bank holding company, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation as intermediate holding company

* Reorganization also allows all material U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG to be clearly aligned as one team

* MUFG has announced establishment of U.S. risk committee under MUFG board risk committee

* MUFG board risk committee will oversee all types of risk at combined U.S. operations level

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial says in line with EPS rules, all remaining U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG will be transferred under MUFG Americas Holdings by July 2017

* Designating mufg americas holdings corp as IHC as per requirements of U.S. Fed's rules for enhanced prudential standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)