July 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
* Designating U.S. bank holding company, MUFG Americas
Holdings Corporation as intermediate holding company
* Reorganization also allows all material U.S. subsidiaries
of MUFG to be clearly aligned as one team
* MUFG has announced establishment of U.S. risk committee
under MUFG board risk committee
* MUFG board risk committee will oversee all types of risk
at combined U.S. operations level
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial says in line with EPS rules, all
remaining U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG will be transferred under
MUFG Americas Holdings by July 2017
* Designating mufg americas holdings corp as IHC as per
requirements of U.S. Fed's rules for enhanced prudential
standards
