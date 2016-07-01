July 1 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Tanger Factory Outlet says owns 100 pct of Tanger Outlets Westgate after completing acquisition of its partners' ownership interests on June 30 , 2016

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says partners received cash consideration of approximately $41.0 million for their 42 pct stake in joint venture

* Expects transaction to be modestly accretive to 2016 funds from operations per share

* Says deal funded with borrowings under its unsecured lines of credit

* Tanger factory outlet Centers Inc says transaction implies a total value of $159.5 million for property

* Says property is subject to an existing $62.0 million mortgage loan and matures in June 2017

* Is currently evaluating various long-term financing alternatives with objective of extending average term of its debt

* Says JV is now wholly-owned and will be consolidated in company's financial results as of acquisition date

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says financing alternatives, if executed, may be slightly dilutive to 2016 FFO per share