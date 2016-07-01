BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
July 1 Telestrada SA :
* To pay FY 2015 dividend of 1.5 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9499 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc