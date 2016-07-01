July 1 Acadia Realty Trust

* Says on June 27, 2016, unit Acadia Realty Limited Partnership, entered into a new $300 million unsecured credit agreement

* Lenders have agreed to provide to borrower an unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $150 million and unsecured term loan of $150 million

* Revolving facility matures on June 27, 2020; term loan matures on June 27, 2021 - SEC filing

* Acadia Realty Trust says credit facility provides that borrower may from time to time request additional aggregate commitments of up to $150 million