July 1 Acadia Realty Trust
* Says on June 27, 2016, unit Acadia Realty Limited
Partnership, entered into a new $300 million unsecured credit
agreement
* Lenders have agreed to provide to borrower an unsecured
revolving credit facility of up to $150 million and unsecured
term loan of $150 million
* Revolving facility matures on June 27, 2020; term loan
matures on June 27, 2021 - SEC filing
* Acadia Realty Trust says credit facility provides that
borrower may from time to time request additional aggregate
commitments of up to $150 million
Source: (1.usa.gov/299MYvK
)
