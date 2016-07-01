BRIEF-Alaska Airlines begins seasonal flights between Philadelphia and Portland
* Is inaugurating seasonal flights from Philadelphia to Portland, Oregon starting May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Praxair Inc
* Says price increases of up to 15 pct for nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide effective July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Is inaugurating seasonal flights from Philadelphia to Portland, Oregon starting May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesco corp -on april 4, 2017, management increased by 3 percent base salaries of usa, canada employees impacted by successive compensation reductions in 2015