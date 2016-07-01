July 1 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp
* Columbia Pipeline Partners announces change in general
partner and appointment of new directors and officers
* Robert Skaggs, Glen Kettering, Stephen Smith, Robert Smith
resigning as directors of general partner of partnership
* Stanley Chapman is appointed president of general partner
of partnership
* Kristine Delkus is appointed as a director and chair of
general partner of partnership
* Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by
end of 2016
* Management expects to recommend to board increase to
partnership's quarterly distribution
* Repaid, terminated $500 million credit facility, replaced
it with $50 million intercompany credit facility to help with
liquidity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)