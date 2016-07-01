BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 AHT Syngas Technology NV :
* Unit A.H.T. Services GmbH, signs letter of intent with Japanese operator company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.