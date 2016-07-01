July 1 De La Rue Plc
* De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation
* Underlying funding deficit was 252 mln stg as at 5 April
2015, 92 mln stg higher than previous valuation in 2012.
* Agreed a revised funding plan with trustee to eliminate
deficit over a period of 12 years from 31 March 2017
* Cash contributions to scheme will be 13 mln stg and 13.5
mln stg in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and frozen at 23 mln stg
per year after 2022
* Group will continue to pay annual fees of 1.6 mln stg for
managing scheme in addition to cash contributions
* Plan will see existing funding payment schedule extended
from 2022 to 2028
* Next triennial funding valuation is due in April 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: