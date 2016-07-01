US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
July 1 Juventus FC SpA :
* Signs 3-year partnership with EA Sports
* EA Sports becomes sport video gaming partner of Juventus Source text: bit.ly/29aZ4G0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.