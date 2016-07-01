July 1 Moody's:

* Says Mondelez's interest in acquiring Hershey is credit negative

* Preliminary, non-binding, indication of interest from Mondelez to acquire Hershey Company is credit negative for Mondelez creditors

* Hershey Co (A1/P-1) is credit negative for Mondelez creditors, although it does not currently affect its BAA1/P2 ratings or stable outlook