BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Moody's:
* Says Mondelez's interest in acquiring Hershey is credit negative
* Preliminary, non-binding, indication of interest from Mondelez to acquire Hershey Company is credit negative for Mondelez creditors
* Hershey Co (A1/P-1) is credit negative for Mondelez creditors, although it does not currently affect its BAA1/P2 ratings or stable outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.