BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 General Mills Inc:
* Expanding its recall of Gold Medal flour, Wondra flour, and Signature Kitchens flour to include flour made earlier in fall
Recall expanded due to newly reported illness that appears to be from consumption of raw dough or batter linked to flour produced last fall
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.