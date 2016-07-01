BRIEF-Dish Now on Amazon Fire TV
* Dish Network Corp - Dish Now will available today at no additional cost to new and current Dish customers
July 1 Symmetry Surgical Inc:
* Symmetry Surgical Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of term loan, revolving credit facility equal to $55.7 million
* Entered into a note purchase agreement which provides for subordinated notes to be issued in an amount equal to $18 million
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust announces redemption of 7.75% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares of beneficial interest