July 1 MAM Software Group Inc:

* Appointed Frederick G. Wasserman as company's new chairman of board, effective as of June 29 - SEC Filing

* On June 29, 2016, Gerald M. Czarnecki resigned as the chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29kiPwd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)