Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 MAM Software Group Inc:
Appointed Frederick G. Wasserman as company's new chairman of board, effective as of June 29 - SEC Filing
On June 29, 2016, Gerald M. Czarnecki resigned as the chairman of the board of directors
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.