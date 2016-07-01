BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 mln of senior notes due 2025
July 1 Infoscan SA :
* Revokes its 2016-2017 financial forecast
* As one of the main reasons for the cancellation of the forecast, the company mentions delays in receving certification of its diagnostic device InfoSCAN MED from the US Food and Drug Administration
* Informed about its expansion plans and FY 2016 outlook in Aug. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements; reports fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 financial results; announces 2017 annual meeting date