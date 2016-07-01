July 1 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :
* Changes its strategy concerning renewable energy sources
and plans to become producer of photovoltaic panels
* Through unit, Govena Lighting plans to launch production
of photovoltaic panels
* Plans renewable energy sources investment in Africa
* Has finalised negotiations with Guangzhou Felicity Solar
Technology Co. Ltd over a construciton of photovoltaic power
station
* Has finalised negotiations with Polish Wind Holdings B.V.
over purchase of wind farms
* Decides not to continue with the above investments
