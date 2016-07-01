BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 Toyota Motor Sales USA Says
* Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate For June Us Auto Sales Tracking At Under 17 Million Units - Conf call
* Still think we'll see "very very good business" in u.s. In second half of year - conf call
Will have over half a million trucks wholesaled in the second half of the year - conf call
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.