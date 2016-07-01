BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 (Reuters) -
* United Airlines says launches new nonstop service between San Francisco International Airport and Auckland, New Zealand
* United Airlines says inaugural service to Auckland also marks official start of Airline's joint venture agreement with Air New Zealand Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.