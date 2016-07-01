BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 SCA says:
* Will make a provision of approximately SEK 1.3 billion related to tax cases in Sweden and Austria currently in progress.
* This provision will be recognized as a tax expense in Q2 of 2016.
* Will also reserve approximately SEK 980 million for potential obligations related primarily to anti-trust cases in Chile, Columbia, Poland, Spain and Hungary.
* This provision will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.