BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says interest from Mondelez is credit negative for A1/P-1 rated Hershey
* Action does not currently affect its A1/P-1 ratings or stable outlook Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.