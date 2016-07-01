BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 Mercedes-Benz USA :
Mercedes-Benz USA - reports June sales of 28,473 vehicles, up 1.5%
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.