BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Huawei Technologies to offer budget smartphones in Japan - Nikkei
* Huawei Technologies plans to release inexpensive models priced at around 10,000 yen ($97.53) this year in Japan -
* In the near future, Huawei will open its first specialty shop for its products in Japan - Nikkei
* Huawei looks to double its business in Japan in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.