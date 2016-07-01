BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 Kosmos Energy Ltd:
* Amended and restated existing multi-currency revolving letter of credit facility agreement - SEC filing
* Amended facility agreement will become effective as of July 3, 2016
* Amendments to decrease total maximum size of facility agreement from $150 million to $125 million with $75 million of initial available commitments
* Amendments to increase interest rate from 0.5 pct to 0.8 pct per annum on amounts under letters of credit issued under amended facility agreement
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.