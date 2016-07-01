BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 CDC :
* Multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli O121 infections linked to flour ; 4 more ill people have been reported from 4 state
* One new state, Indiana, has been added to the list of states with people ill due to Escherichia coli o121 infections linked to flour Source text - bit.ly/1sqaiw2 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.