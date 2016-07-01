BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Sorrento Therapeutics :
* On June 30, entered into a letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong family foundation and Cambridge Equities Lp
* As of date of letter agreement, co held 5.6 million shares of Nantkwest, foundation held 7.9 million shares of Sorrento stock
* Pursuant to terms of letter agreement, among other things, foundation agreed to purchase from co the Nantkwest shares
* Foundation agreed to sell to co, and co agreed to purchase from foundation, Sorrento shares Source text: bit.ly/298ESF9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.