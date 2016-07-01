BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Bio-Techne Corp:
* Techne Corp says to acquire Space Import-Export Srl of Milan, Italy
* Bio-Techne- Space's Luca Cicchetti, will remain with Bio-Techne as managing director and lead Co's southern European commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.