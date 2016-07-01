Australia shares seen extending rally; NZ drifts lower

May 23 Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second session, tracking advances on Wall Street as well as rising metal and oil prices. The local share price index futures was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,794, a 22.8 points premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. In its previous session, the benchmark had closed 0.8 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were marginally lower at 0.04 percent, o