BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Flexsteel Industries Inc
* Says on June 30, 2016, Flexsteel Industries entered into a credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
* Says $10 million revolving line of credit is short-term, unsecured and matures on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.