BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 (Reuters) -
Murray Energy Corp said it could lay off as many as 4,400 employees, or around 80% of workforce
Murray Energy Corp anticipates "massive workforce reductions in September"
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.