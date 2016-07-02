July 1 Starbucks Corp :

* On July 12, planning small price increase on select beverages; that price adjustment was prematurely entered into point of sale systems in U.S. Company-Operated stores

* Maximum any customer could have been overcharged is 30 cents per beverage; error has been identified, are actively deploying solution to systems Source text: bit.ly/2990ktW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)