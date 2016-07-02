Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
July 1 Starbucks Corp :
* On July 12, planning small price increase on select beverages; that price adjustment was prematurely entered into point of sale systems in U.S. Company-Operated stores
* Maximum any customer could have been overcharged is 30 cents per beverage; error has been identified, are actively deploying solution to systems Source text: bit.ly/2990ktW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".