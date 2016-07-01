July 1 American Water Works Company Inc :
* California American Water finalizes application for new
revenue to fund infrastructure, service improvements
* Says application will set rates in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
New rates would go into effect on January 1, 2018
* Says application seeks a revenue increase statewide of $51
million over three-year period
* Rate increase will vary by operating district, customers
to be notified about proposed change
