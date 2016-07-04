July 4 Rec Silicon Asa
* Says updates q3 production estimate due to incident
* During startup of silane iv an oil fire occurred in one of
three gas fired oil heaters
* There were no injuries or releases of process chemicals
caused by this incident
* Currently anticipates restart of silane iv will occur in
mid july and that production rates may be limited to
approximately two thirds capacity of silane iv through q3
* Q3 granular polysilicon production is currently estimated
at 3,800 mt, which is about 800 mt below q3 volume previously
guided.
* At this time there is no anticipated change to previously
guided q4 granular polysilicon production volume
* Silane iii started up in may and is operating at near full
capacity
* FBR facility was not impacted, however, FBR capacity will
be impacted by silane gas limitations caused by this incident
* Fire in silane iv resulted in damage to gas fired oil
heater involved in incident
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)