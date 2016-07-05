BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Yoc Ag :
* Expected revenue growth of around 30 pct to about 3.0 million euros in Q2/2016 - around 20 pct revenue growth in H1/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.