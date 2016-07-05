BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2017
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
July 5 EFG International AG :
* Announces future management structure after closing of acquisition of BSI
* Extraordinary general meeting will be held on July 26
* Proposes to EGM creation of additional authorized capital of 15,000,000 registered shares Source text - bit.ly/29jvMoM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.