BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2017
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
July 5 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Announces take-up and number of new shares to be issued in connection with its recapitalisation
* A total amount of 36,993,483 new shares will be issued
* Confirms that 4,959,213 new shares have been subscribed by and allocated to existing shareholders
* Expects gross proceeds of approximately 7.0 million Swiss francs ($7.21 million) and conversion of liabilities in an aggregate amount of approximately 5.6 million Swiss francs into equity Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.