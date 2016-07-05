July 5 Bioera SpA :

* Signs agreement with Idea Team Srl to sell 24.6 percent stake in KI Group SpA for 6.9 million euros ($7.68 million)

* Agreement envisages call option for acquisition by Idea Team of its remaining 50.1 percent stake in KI Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)