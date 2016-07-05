BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Precise Biometrics
* Royalty revenue is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted at this point
* Precise Biometrics enters license agreement with Betterlife
* The agreement also includes a fee for pre-paid royalty and the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software, which will be recognized starting from the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.