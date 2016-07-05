July 5 TiGenix NV :

* Takeda and TiGenix enter into licensing agreement for ex-u.s. Rights to CX601 for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with crohn's disease

* TiGenix will receive an upfront cash payment of 25 million euros ($27.8 million)

* TiGenix will be eligible to receive additional regulatory and sales milestone payments for up to a potential total of 355 million euros and double digit royalties on net sales by Takeda

* First anticipated milestone payment is 15 million euros upon obtaining marketing authorization of CX601 in European Economic Area (EEA)

* In addition, takeda will make an equity investment of 10 million euros in share capital of Tigenix within next 12 months