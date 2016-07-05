BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Biosynex SA :
* Finalizes 2 acquisitions which should generate additional annual revenue of 12 million euros ($13.4 million)
* From 2017, this double acquisition should generate a growth of 75 pct in group revenue Source text: bit.ly/29dbTv4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.