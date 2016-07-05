Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 CDRL SA :
* June 2016 revenue from sales via retail network 10.9 million zlotys ($2.7 million), up 12 percent year on year
* June 2016 e-commerce revenue 0.9 million zlotys, up 121 percent year on year
* H1 revenue from sales via retail network 63.4 million zlotys, up 12 percent year on year
* H1 e-commerce revenue 5.6 million zlotys, up 113 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9981 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
