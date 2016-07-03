July 3 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Produced 18,345 vehicles in Q2, an increase of 20% from Q1

* Due to steep production ramp, almost half of quarter's production occurred in final four weeks

* In total, Tesla expects to produce and deliver about 50,000 vehicles during second half of 2016

* Due to extreme production ramp,high mix of customer-ordered vehicles still on trucks and ships at end of quarter, deliveries lower than anticipated

* Tesla Q2 2016 vehicle production and deliveries

* Exited quarter consistently producing just under 2,000 vehicles per week

* Tesla expects output to reach 2,200 vehicles per week in Q3 and 2,400 vehicles per week in Q4

* Tesla Q2 deliveries were lower than anticipated at 14,370 vehicles, consisting of 9,745 model s and 4,625 model X

* In total, 5,150 customer-ordered vehicles were still in transit at end of quarter and will be delivered in early Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)