Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
July 3 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Produced 18,345 vehicles in Q2, an increase of 20% from Q1
* Due to steep production ramp, almost half of quarter's production occurred in final four weeks
* In total, Tesla expects to produce and deliver about 50,000 vehicles during second half of 2016
* Due to extreme production ramp,high mix of customer-ordered vehicles still on trucks and ships at end of quarter, deliveries lower than anticipated
* Tesla Q2 2016 vehicle production and deliveries
* Exited quarter consistently producing just under 2,000 vehicles per week
* Tesla expects output to reach 2,200 vehicles per week in Q3 and 2,400 vehicles per week in Q4
* Tesla Q2 deliveries were lower than anticipated at 14,370 vehicles, consisting of 9,745 model s and 4,625 model X
* In total, 5,150 customer-ordered vehicles were still in transit at end of quarter and will be delivered in early Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.