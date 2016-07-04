July 4 Refresco Group Nv :
* Refresco increases and extends its existing syndicated
loan facility
* New unsecured syndicated term loan facility, which was
signed on July 1, 2016, refinances existing 672 million euros
($748.61 million) syndicated facilities
* Aggregate size of facilities is increased with 200 million
euros to a total of 872 million euros and will now mature in
July 2021
* Similar to previous agreement size of revolving credit
facility amounts to 150 million euros
* Unsecured syndicated term loan is expected to be used for
refinancing DIS acquisition, working capital, capex, future
acquisitions, and other corporate purposes
