July 4 J Sainsbury Plc :
* Dansk Supermarked Group and Sainsbury's announce outcome
of Netto UK strategic review
* Co will end their joint venture of trial Netto UK stores
* Sainsbury's is also expecting cash costs of circa 10 mln
stg to wind down business
* Amounts will be excluded from underlying results
* Outcome of Netto UK strategic review
* It is expected that 16 stores will continue to trade
throughout July and will close during August
* Businesses are working together to minimise impact of this
decision on Netto colleagues and will be consulting with and
supporting colleagues through this period of change
