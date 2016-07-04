July 4 European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded its second inquiry within the framework
of its infringement procedure against Roche
* The aim of the inquiry was to investigate allegations that Roche failed to comply with its
pharmacovigilance obligations in relation to 19 of its centrally authorised products
* Report will form the basis for the European Commission's decision on whether or not the
matter should be pursued and financial penalties should be imposed
* Assessment by agency of impact of the additional data provided by Roche on medicines
concerned has not identified any important new safety concerns
* Reviews have not led to any changes in the terms of the marketing authorisations of these
medicines
Link to press release: (bit.ly/29daA43)
