* Return from Shetland operations has improved significantly throughout 2016. Cost reduction was higher than anticipated for Q2 2016, and EBIT/kg for Shetland is estimated at NOK 20 for Q2

* Earlier this year Grieg Seafood initiated a strategic review of its Shetland operations. In this regard selling the region, or a part of the region, has been considered and the board has concluded that the bids received do not reflect the overall improvements currently being materialized in the region. Consequently, a sale will not be conducted now.

* Grieg seafood asa says gsf will continue exploring other strategic alternatives at Shetland.

* Grieg seafood asa says company anticipate a significant potential for biological and operational synergies through improved coordination between parties in region

* Grieg seafood asa says production cycle at shetland is currently being changed from 24 to 18 months. This change will partly mitigate the biological risk, and improvedprofitability from this is expected.

* Grieg seafood asa says furthermore, a weaker pound sterling, especially upon Brexit effect, yield a competitive advantage for Shetland.

* Preliminary harvest volume for Q2 is 16,200 tonnes versus May guidance of 14,000

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)