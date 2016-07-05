BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
July 5 Nicox SA :
* Nicox to transfer commercial operations to new pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company led by GHO Capital
* Transaction values Nicox's European and international commercial operations and related late-stage development programs at up to 26 million euros ($28.9 million)
* Nicox to receive a 9 million euro upfront cash payment and a minority stake in new company
