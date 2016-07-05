July 5 Thule :

* Has acquired Dutch childbikeseat company GMG B.V.

* Acquisition is not expected to have material impact on the company's total sales and profits

* Total purchase price for GMG B.V. was 10.0 million euros ($11.12 million) on debt-free/cash-free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)