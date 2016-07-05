BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Thule :
* Has acquired Dutch childbikeseat company GMG B.V.
* Acquisition is not expected to have material impact on the company's total sales and profits
* Total purchase price for GMG B.V. was 10.0 million euros ($11.12 million) on debt-free/cash-free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.